Community growth could spur a $28 million fire department need

Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services could see up to $28 million in operational and infrastructure growth over the next decade, but Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) is not committing to financing the plan just yet. Fire Chief Michael Seth spoke to a recommendation to accept a comprehensive review conducted by the Emergency Management Group and to approve the department’s annual report at SNEC’s General Council meeting on February 24. SNEC was told the Emergency Management Group had conducted a comprehensive review of the community’s risk, the department structure and other areas all aimed at providing guidance to SNEC’s current and future operation and administration of the community. At the same time the Emergency Management Group offered a number of recommendations for service provision and improvement aimed at improving fire…



