Local News
ticker

Feds earmark $1.55 billion to ensure equal services for First Nations kids

March 4, 2026 216 views

By Connor McDowell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun The federal government said it will continue to reform Jordan’s Principle as it announced $1.55 billion in funding on Thursday. Two western Manitoba First Nation chiefs welcomed the funding announcement, but are opposed to the changes introduced in 2025. The new funding is meant to provide immediate stability for the Jordan’s Principle program, which underwent reform last year after the federal government complained of misuse. Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty acknowledged that there has been confusion about what a course-correction will look like. “I know that the past few months have created much uncertainty for families,” Gull-Masty said during a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday. “We have had the opportunity to speak with them and collaborate with them in looking…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

First Nations ‘deeply disappointed’ with exploration company

March 4, 2026 201

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com SACHIGO LAKE — A First Nation in Northwestern…

Read more
National News

Sqomish Forestry looks to engage Squamish school kids in land stewardship, through cedar and log donations

March 4, 2026 223

By Ina Pace, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Squamish Chief Sqomish Forestry has donated around 1,000…

Read more