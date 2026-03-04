Feds earmark $1.55 billion to ensure equal services for First Nations kids

By Connor McDowell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun The federal government said it will continue to reform Jordan’s Principle as it announced $1.55 billion in funding on Thursday. Two western Manitoba First Nation chiefs welcomed the funding announcement, but are opposed to the changes introduced in 2025. The new funding is meant to provide immediate stability for the Jordan’s Principle program, which underwent reform last year after the federal government complained of misuse. Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty acknowledged that there has been confusion about what a course-correction will look like. “I know that the past few months have created much uncertainty for families,” Gull-Masty said during a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday. “We have had the opportunity to speak with them and collaborate with them in looking…
Related Posts
First Nations ‘deeply disappointed’ with exploration company
March 4, 2026 201
By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com SACHIGO LAKE — A First Nation in Northwestern…
Sqomish Forestry looks to engage Squamish school kids in land stewardship, through cedar and log donations
March 4, 2026 223
By Ina Pace, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Squamish Chief Sqomish Forestry has donated around 1,000…