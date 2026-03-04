National News
Portage la Prairie School Division holds firm to religious exemption refusal

March 4, 2026 177 views

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press The Portage la Prairie School Division is upholding a decision to reject a family’s request for a religious exemption from activities related to Indigenous spirituality. Sharon Sanders Zettler and Vince Zettler have spent the better part of the academic year seeking accommodations for their children at Yellowquill School. “I have raised my kids in the Catholic faith from Day 1 and I am just looking for respect for that,” said Sanders Zettler, a mother of students enrolled in Grades 5 and 7 in Portage la Prairie. Her husband echoed those comments while noting they are not interested in policing what other children learn. The couple expressed frustration that few details were provided to families before the school division rolled out…

