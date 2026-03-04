National News
Open house outlines Pete’s Dam turbine project

March 4, 2026

By Joe O’Grady, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Temiskaming Speaker TEMISKAMING SHORES – Although the proposed location initially raised a few eyebrows, a proposed hydroelectric demonstration turbine at Pete’s Dam Park seems to be picking up steam. During a public open house at Riverside Place, proponents outlined their plans for the project and offered reassurances that it won’t have any impact on the view and use of the scenic site. Proponent Sandy Thomson of Thordon Energy said Pete’s Dam was actually ninth on the list of potential sites, and the only one that measured up for the project’s needs. “It has the right flow and (the location) makes sense,” he said. “And you won’t even see it from the park.” Thomson said the initiative, being pursued jointly with Temiskaming First Nation,…

