Blueberry River First Nations members’ pipeline protest shunned by chief and council

March 4, 2026 189 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The chief and council of Blueberry River First Nations (BRFN) does not support band members’ protests and blockades north of Fort St. John at a worksite relating to the NEBC Connector project. Media reports suggest both contractors and band members of BRFN had set up a blockade on 260 Road off Highway 97 at NorthRiver Access 33a related to construction of the project on Monday, March 2nd. The project is slated to connect NorthRiver Midstream’s highway LNG hub near Wonowon to the Gordondale area of Alberta. In a statement to Energeticcity.ca, BRFN chief and council acknowledged “members are unhappy” with current contract agreements the First Nation has with industry partners, but do not support the actions of…

