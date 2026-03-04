National News
Sqomish Forestry looks to engage Squamish school kids in land stewardship, through cedar and log donations

March 4, 2026 223 views

By Ina Pace, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Squamish Chief Sqomish Forestry has donated around 1,000 cedar seedlings and a canoe log to Squamish school students, to broaden their learning opportunities. “This is the forestry town; that’s how Squamish is built. [We want to] get kids more interested in forestry, and the type of work we do.” Sqomish Forestry’s special projects superintendent Roger Lewisexplained the motives behind the Indigenous company’s latest education initiative in Squamish; that is, to encourage school kids to plant cedar seedlings, and to carve a race canoe. Since 2019, Sqomish Forestry has operated under the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) business arm Nch’ḵay̓. “Sqomish Forestry shared about 1,000 western red cedar and yellow cedar seedlings with our friends and community members at the Squamish Nation’s Nexwsp’áyaḵen ta…

