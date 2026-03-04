National News
First Nations ‘deeply disappointed’ with exploration company

March 4, 2026 201 views

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com SACHIGO LAKE — A First Nation in Northwestern Ontario says Signature Resources is conducting mineral exploration in its traditional territory without the First Nation’s consent. Sachigo Lake Anisininew Nation and another First Nation, Red Sucker Lake in northeastern Manitoba, issued a statement Tuesday saying Signature was exploring under Ontario permits. “These permits were issued and have been renewed despite formal objections from both Nations and in the absence of any written agreement, consent protocol or meaningful accommodation of our Nations’ concerns,” the joint statement said. Furthermore, the First Nations said they are “deeply disappointed” that the Toronto-headquartered company “has refused to negotiate a standard exploration agreement.” In response, Signature’s CEO told Newswatch the company has been trying to reach an agreement with…

