National News
ticker

Accused in Deborah Anishinabie killing to stand trial

March 4, 2026 261 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com Caution: This story contains details that may be distressing to readers. THUNDER BAY — About 35 of Deborah Anishinabie’s family, friends and supporters gathered in vigil, before filling a courtroom to learn the man accused of killing her will stand trial. Levi Michael Lawson was first charged with indignity to a human body on Dec. 17, 2024 then second-degree murder on Jan. 31, 2025. Anishinabie, a member of Sandy Lake First Nation, was reported missing in early December 2024 after an extensive search was launched by police, members of her family and the community. Her death was confirmed later that month. “It was very important for us to gather this morning, considering the severity of this homicide,” Nishnawbe Aski Nation Deputy Grand…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘We can set the agenda’: Carney continues middle power pitch in Australia

March 4, 2026 322

By Anja Karadeglija Prime Minister Mark Carney took his middle-powers speech from the World Economic Forum…

Read more
National News

First Nations ‘deeply disappointed’ with exploration company

March 4, 2026 269

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com SACHIGO LAKE — A First Nation in Northwestern…

Read more