‘We can set the agenda’: Carney continues middle power pitch in Australia

March 4, 2026 322 views

By Anja Karadeglija Prime Minister Mark Carney took his middle-powers speech from the World Economic Forum earlier this year to an audience in Australia on Wednesday, where he also discussed the difficulties of negotiating with U.S. President Donald Trump. Hitting many of the same points he did in his headline-making speech in Davos, Switzerland in January, Carney told the Lowy Institute think tank in Sydney that Canada and Australia share the advantages of legitimacy and trust. “Australia and Canada can’t compel like the great powers, but we can convene, we can set the agenda, shape the rules and organize and build capacity through coalitions that deliver results at speed and global scale,” Carney said in a speech at the Lowy Institute think tank in Sydney. Carney pointed out that Europe,…

