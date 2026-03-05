AFN criticizes travel advisory for First Nations people entering the U.S

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) is backing the cross-border Jay Treaty Alliance’s criticism of a recent Canadian government travel advisory urging First Nations people to carry a Canadian passport when entering the U.S. Article III of the 1794 Jay Treaty between the U.S. and what was then British North America guaranteed free cross-border travel for U.S. citizens, British subjects and “the Indians dwelling on either side of the boundary line,” in addition to exempting Indigenous travellers from duties and taxes on “their own proper goods” when crossing the border. According to Pine Tree Legal Assistance, a non-profit law firm based in Portland, Maine, anyone from Canada who has more than 50 per cent “Aboriginal blood” can travel to or…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice