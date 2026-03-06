National News
ticker

Blueberry River First Nations chief and council urge members against ‘escalating situation’ with pipeline protest

March 6, 2026 322 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The chief and council of Blueberry River First Nations (BRFN) does not support band members’ protests and blockades north of Fort St. John at a worksite relating to the NEBC Connector project. Media reports suggest both contractors and band members of BRFN had set up a blockade on 260 Road off Highway 97 at NorthRiver Access 33a related to construction of the project on Monday, March 2nd. The project is slated to connect NorthRiver Midstream’s highway LNG hub near Wonowon to the Gordondale area of Alberta. In a statement to Energeticcity.ca, BRFN chief and council acknowledged “members are unhappy” with current contract agreements the First Nation has with industry partners, but do not support the actions of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brant County approves master plan for Nith trails

March 6, 2026 153

By Kimberly De Jong, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brant Beacon Brant County Council  approved the North…

Read more
National News

Gathering of knowledge keepers at U of M brings ‘generations together’

March 6, 2026 156

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press The University of Manitoba is hosting…

Read more