Manitoba's first supervised consumption site to open in a few weeks, minister says

March 6, 2026

By Steve Lambert Manitoba’s first supervised drug consumption site could be open within a few weeks, even as some nearby residents continue to oppose the idea. The NDP government said Thursday it is setting up a temporary mobile structure at the site in central Winnipeg, while work continues on an existing building and getting federal approval for a permanent operation. “For two and a half years, we’ve been trying to set up a site,” Bernadette Smith, the minister for addictions, told reporters. “This is the fastest way we can get one set up, so we’re going to be moving with our partners to set one up as quickly as possible.” The province has opted to use a federal provision that allows provinces to run temporary sites, officially called urgent public…

