Poilievre has “serious” reservations about Carney’s suggested fiscal watchdog

By Catherine Morrison Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said he has “serious” reservations about Prime Minister Mark Carney’s suggestion for a new parliamentary budget officer and is calling for the latest interim watchdog to get the job. He suggested that he has been told the name of the appointee, but did not disclose it in a letter to Carney he made public on social media Thursday. Interim PBO Jason Jacques was appointed to a six-month term in September that ended Monday. With no budget officer installed, the office itself can’t publish any reports or accept new work requests from parliamentarians. It will continue to work on existing requests while waiting for a new officer to be named. Poilievre said he only heard of Carney’s suggested appointment on Sunday and that the…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice