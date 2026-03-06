Gathering of knowledge keepers at U of M brings ‘generations together’

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press The University of Manitoba is hosting a record number of visitors, ranging from schoolchildren to seniors, at its 20th annual gathering of knowledge keepers. A sacred fire was lit on the Fort Garry campus shortly before sunrise Thursday to mark the occasion. “This gathering is to bring many generations together so that we can spend time with one another and learn from each other,” said Vanessa Lillie, director of cultural integration, Indigenous, at U of M. More than 700 people have registered for the 2026 Elders and Traditional Peoples Gathering. There are representatives from all over the province, as well as Ontario, B.C. and as far as the U.K. Lillie described the energy on campus as joyous as the two-day…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice