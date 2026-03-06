Brant County approves master plan for Nith trails

By Kimberly De Jong, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brant Beacon Brant County Council approved the North of the Nith Trails and Open Spaces Master Plan during its regular meeting on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. The North of the Nith Trails and Open Spaces Master Plan was designed to establish a sensible, long-term vision that guides the development of a connected, sustainable, and accessible trail network across the North of the Nith over the next 20 years. The North of the Nith is a roughly 344-acre area of land owned by the County of Brant and the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA), and is located along the north side of the Nith River near Paris and is largely forested with diverse natural features such as wetlands, floodplains and the Nith River,…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice