National News
ticker

A multimillion-dollar pitch for shale gas without fracking

March 9, 2026 86 views

By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner A new proposal is on the table to tap into New Brunswick’s vast natural gas reserves, without using the controversial method that’s been off-putting to many people – fracking. It’s a plan that could eventually unlock hundreds of millions in wealth, make the province less dependent on handouts from Ottawa, enrich First Nations and create jobs. But it would also likely displease people concerned about burning more greenhouse gases and dangerously warming the planet. The pitch is from veteran oil and gas executive Jim Livingstone, who owns RC Energy in Alberta and says he has developed a cleaner method of drilling than fracking. Hydraulic fracturing, which uses vast quantities of water and chemicals to break up deep, tight shale beds…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nations Police Restore Order After Gun-Related Disturbance

March 9, 2026 61

By Alex Murray Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police (SNP) were on the…

Read more
National News

Medicine on the Move – Cree Health Board holds joint exercise with Canadian Red Cross for Mobile Health Unit

March 9, 2026 76

By Patrick Quinn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nation The Cree Health Board and the Canadian…

Read more