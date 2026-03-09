National News
Medicine on the Move – Cree Health Board holds joint exercise with Canadian Red Cross for Mobile Health Unit

March 9, 2026 76 views

By Patrick Quinn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nation The Cree Health Board and the Canadian Red Cross held a milestone winter exercise in Chisasibi February 18 to demonstrate how the Nâtimâchâukimikw Mobile Health Unit (MHU) can improve medical response in northern communities. The exercise included the Canadian Rangers, Waswanipi’s public safety team and first responders from Chisasibi, where the initiative first originated in 2018. Chief Daisy House emphasized that working together helps ensure that Cree cultural perspectives are integrated into regional healthcare solutions. The MHU builds competency in winterized infrastructure, equipment and clinical setups that can respond to medical emergencies in extreme subarctic conditions. A newly acquired tent can withstand temperatures below -60°C and winds up to 120 mph. “We were testing all that equipment while also providing training…

