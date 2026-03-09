National News
Six Nations Police Restore Order After Gun-Related Disturbance

March 9, 2026 61 views

By Alex Murray Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police (SNP) were on the scene at Chiefswood and Second Line on Six Nations territory On the morning of March 9 for an active investigation. SNP was able to restore order calmly and quickly, however. SNP received reports of gunshots in the area of Chiefswood and Second Line at about 11:30 a.m. Monday ( March 9). SNP officers arrived on the scene shortly after. According to SNP Detective Sergeant Rob Monteforte, police identified an adult male with a hunting rifle who was on his property but outdoors. Based on the investigation, Monteforte says, SNP had grounds to charge the man. SNP says the man appeared to be intoxicated. SNP sent out a notice to the community about the increased…

