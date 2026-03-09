Poetic Dreams – La Plume et la Tortue shares power of Indigenous legends

By Patrick Quinn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nation As a symbol of creation and wisdom, the turtle is a natural character to introduce young audiences to First Nations cultures. In La Plume et la Tortue (The Feather and the Turtle), Montreal’s Orchestre Métropolitain (OM) accompanies selected stories from a collection published by Wendake-based Indigenous publisher Éditions Hannenorak. Wolastoqey director Dave Jenniss, who served as artistic director of francophone Indigenous theatre company Ondinnok from 2017 until recently, was asked to develop the family show two years ago. The central tale revolves around a clever turtle who takes a magical eagle feather, which grants both the power and responsibility to pass down stories. “The project is drawing inspiration from this collection to create accessible poetic stories around the themes of courage,…



