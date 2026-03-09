National News
ticker

Toronto Film Critics Association aims to bring members back after mass resignations over Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers’ edited speech

March 9, 2026 78 views

By Alex Nino Gheciu The Toronto Film Critics Association says it will make changes to its awards process in an effort to bring back members who resigned en masse over the editing of a speech by actor Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers at its gala. In a statement Monday, acting president Pat Mullen apologized to Tailfeathers after her recorded acceptance speech was edited to remove remarks that expressed support for Palestine. Last week, Tailfeathers returned her TFCA Award for best supporting actor in “Sweet Angel Baby,” noting she felt the trophy was tainted due to what she referred to as “censorship” of her words. So far, the controversy has prompted at least a dozen members of the critics group to resign, with several criticizing the organization for attempting to silence the Canadian actor….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nations Police Restore Order After Gun-Related Disturbance

March 9, 2026 62

By Alex Murray Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police (SNP) were on the…

Read more
National News

Medicine on the Move – Cree Health Board holds joint exercise with Canadian Red Cross for Mobile Health Unit

March 9, 2026 78

By Patrick Quinn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nation The Cree Health Board and the Canadian…

Read more