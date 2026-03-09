National News
Inuit association promises to build eight new marine monitoring stations, nine additional houses

March 9, 2026 70 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The Qikiqtani Inuit Association (QIA) is promising new infrastructure and housing developments using existing funding. The organization is committing to build marine monitoring stations, known as nauttiqsuqtiit centres, in Kimmirut, Kinngait, Iglulik, Pangnirtung, Qikiqtarjuaq, Sanikiluaq, Sanirajak and Iqaluit. QIA is receiving $270 million for the facilities from the federal government, Pew Charitable Trust and the Aajuraq Conservation Fund Society as part of the SINAA Agreement, a conservation finance model. The announcement was made at the QIA board meeting in Iqaluit on March 4. Resolute Bay and Arctic Bay already have nauttiqsuqtiit centres. Construction is ongoing for stations in Clyde River and Grise Fiord, while another facility is due to break ground in Pond Inlet in the near future. “There are…

