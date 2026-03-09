National News
ticker

RCMP in N.S. continue cannabis crackdown with more searches at First Nations stores

March 9, 2026 79 views

Nova Scotia RCMP have continued their crackdown on unlicensed cannabis stores, with most of the targeted sites having Indigenous ties. The Mounties say they inspected five operations last week, four of which were on First Nations territory. They include searches in the communities of Eskasoni, Waycobah, Potlotek and Paq’tnkek. Another store was searched near Digby, N.S. where the Indigenous-owned Peace and Friendship Trading Post has seen several raids in recent months. The RCMP says some of the cannabis seized resembled candy which “increases the risk that children could accidentally consume the cannabis.” Police say they issued six summary offence tickets and seized cannabis and hash as part of inspections that took place last Tuesday. They say they issued notices to three people to appear in court at a later date…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Six Nations Police Restore Order After Gun-Related Disturbance

March 9, 2026 61

By Alex Murray Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police (SNP) were on the…

Read more
National News

Medicine on the Move – Cree Health Board holds joint exercise with Canadian Red Cross for Mobile Health Unit

March 9, 2026 78

By Patrick Quinn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nation The Cree Health Board and the Canadian…

Read more