RCMP in N.S. continue cannabis crackdown with more searches at First Nations stores

Nova Scotia RCMP have continued their crackdown on unlicensed cannabis stores, with most of the targeted sites having Indigenous ties. The Mounties say they inspected five operations last week, four of which were on First Nations territory. They include searches in the communities of Eskasoni, Waycobah, Potlotek and Paq’tnkek. Another store was searched near Digby, N.S. where the Indigenous-owned Peace and Friendship Trading Post has seen several raids in recent months. The RCMP says some of the cannabis seized resembled candy which “increases the risk that children could accidentally consume the cannabis.” Police say they issued six summary offence tickets and seized cannabis and hash as part of inspections that took place last Tuesday. They say they issued notices to three people to appear in court at a later date…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice