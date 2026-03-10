Information commissioner ‘disappointed’ by lack of federal ambition on access reform

By Jim Bronskill The federal information watchdog says she’s surprised that government proposals for updating the Access to Information Act avoid “the most pressing issue” dogging the system — unacceptable delays in answering requests. Information commissioner Caroline Maynard says most of the complaints her office receives relate to the failure of federal departments and agencies to respond to applications for documents within legislated timelines. The access law allows people to request files such as memos, reports and internal emails from federal agencies. Organizations are supposed to respond to an access request within 30 days, or provide reasons why more time is needed. Many users complain of lengthy delays and exemptions in the law that keep many federal records under wraps. Exceptions related to national security, legal advice, ongoing investigations, advice…



