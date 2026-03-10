National News
ticker

Expanded Immunization Effort Targets Hepatitis A Clusters

March 10, 2026 163 views

By Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun Manitoba is reporting additional cases of hepatitis A linked to an ongoing provincial outbreak, as health officials expand vaccine eligibility and urge residents to remain vigilant. As of Feb. 2, 2026, there have been 350 locally acquired cases of hepatitis A associated with the outbreak, according to provincial public health. Earlier figures showed 308 cases as of Jan. 18, with more than three-quarters diagnosed in the Northern Health Region. The largest number of cases have been reported in the Island Lake area, including Garden Hill, St. Theresa Point, Wasagamack and Red Sucker Lake. A cluster has also been identified in Peguis First Nation. In recent weeks, public health has reported increasing cases among people experiencing homelessness, particularly those using shelters in…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

First Nations leaders unveil items repatriated from the Vatican at History Museum

March 10, 2026 93

By Alessia Passafiume First Nations leaders unveiled today five items repatriated to their communities after being…

Read more
National News

Looming Ontario storm raises risks of flood and widespread power outages

March 10, 2026 105

By Jordan Omstead The risk of flooding and widespread power outages loomed over Ontario on Tuesday…

Read more