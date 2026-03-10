Expanded Immunization Effort Targets Hepatitis A Clusters

By Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun Manitoba is reporting additional cases of hepatitis A linked to an ongoing provincial outbreak, as health officials expand vaccine eligibility and urge residents to remain vigilant. As of Feb. 2, 2026, there have been 350 locally acquired cases of hepatitis A associated with the outbreak, according to provincial public health. Earlier figures showed 308 cases as of Jan. 18, with more than three-quarters diagnosed in the Northern Health Region. The largest number of cases have been reported in the Island Lake area, including Garden Hill, St. Theresa Point, Wasagamack and Red Sucker Lake. A cluster has also been identified in Peguis First Nation. In recent weeks, public health has reported increasing cases among people experiencing homelessness, particularly those using shelters in…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice