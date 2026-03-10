National News
Indigenous chiefs go to Alberta legislature, pressure province to nip separatism push

March 10, 2026 145 views

By Jack Farrell and Lisa Johnson More than a dozen First Nations chiefs and even more band councillors and elders were at Alberta’s legislature Monday, calling on Premier Danielle Smith’s government to stomp out the push for the province to quit Canada. “Our rights are being minimized,” Confederacy of Treaty 8 First Nations Grand Chief Trevor Mercredi told reporters. “Our people are being minimized at every level.” The comments came after First Nations chiefs across the province unanimously called on members of the legislature to hold a non-confidence vote against the government in part for how it has handled the budding separatist movement. Opposition NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi tabled a motion to hold such a vote Monday, but it was promptly shut down by Smith’s majority United Conservative Party government….

