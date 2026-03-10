Six Nations man facing firearm charges

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A Six Nations man is facing firearm charges after Six Nations Police (SNP) received reports of gunshots being fired in the area of Chiefswood Road and Second Line Road Monday, (March 9, 2026) morning . SNP Detective Sergeant Rob Monteforte said police found an adult male, with a hunting rifle outdoors on his property, who appeared to be intoxicated. The man was arrested and SNP seized the firearm. SNP had issued a notice to the public at about 2 p.m. warning of an increased police presence in the area but added there was no threat to public safety. The scene was cleared by 3:30 p.m. The man is facing weapons possession for dangerous purposes and careless use of a firearm charges. He was being…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice