‘You’re the ones who make it real’: Packed forum hears highway horrors

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — Tannis Smith says routinely driving on area highways is so dangerous, she’s taken out extra life insurance. Smith, from the Red Rock Indian Band, was one of well over 100 people who filled the restaurant space at the Slovak Legion Monday night for an open forum on northern Ontario highway safety. It was led by Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles and four of her MPPs — all from northern ridings. “I travel on the highway a lot for my work,” Smith told the room. “I lost a cousin near Pearl, Ontario due to a car accident, and I kind of feel emotional, but I’m scared to travel on the highways for work.” “I bought extra life insurance so my…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice