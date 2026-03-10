National News
Wildlife Federation Urges Pause on Proposed Seal River National Park

March 10, 2026 247 views

By Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun The Manitoba Wildlife Federation is urging the federal government to halt progress on a proposed national park in northern Manitoba’s Seal River watershed, citing concerns about transparency, governance and potential impacts on public access. In a letter to Julie Dabrusin, the federal Environment and Climate Change Minister responsible for Parks Canada, the federation called for the proposal to be put on hold until stakeholders are given an opportunity to review and comment on detailed plans. Managing Director Carly Deacon said that key elements of governance, management and implementation remain unclear and that stakeholders have not been presented with a comprehensive proposal. The Seal River watershed spans roughly 50,000 square kilometres of provincial Crown land in northern Manitoba, stretching from the Nunavut…

