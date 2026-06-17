Bryan Trottier among Indigenous sport leaders featured on Canada Post stamps

Hockey Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier will be featured on a Canada Post stamp to celebrate Indigenous leaders in sport. Stamps featuring Trottier, a six-time Stanley Cup champion as a player, Chief Wilton Littlechild and Edward Lennie were unveiled Wednesday at the Calgary Public Library. Canada Post launched the first of its Indigenous leaders stamp series in 2022 to highlight the contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Metis people who have helped preserve their culture and improve the quality of life for Indigenous Peoples of Canada. Trottier of Val Marie, Sask., is the all-time leader in points and assists for the New York Islanders. The 69-year-old ​​co-founded the ​​Aboriginal Alumni Hockey Team that has played games, offered clinics and provided mentorship to young people across Canada. A Canada Post…



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