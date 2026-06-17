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Candice St-Aubin named interim Commissioner of Indigenous Languages

June 17, 2026 174 views

By Alessia Passafiume A senior federal bureaucrat has been named the interim Commissioner of Indigenous Languages. Candice St-Aubin, who was recently a senior assistant deputy minister of strategic policy with Indigenous Services Canada, will serve in the role for 90 days or until a new commissioner is named. The federal order announcing the appointment says it will be effective as of July 13. The Office of the Commissioner of the Indigenous Languages is currently undergoing a financial audit. Former employees reported a toxic work environment and spending they called improper, including $10 million to host a four-day conference in Ottawa last year. Canadian Heritage Minister Marc Miller called the allegations against the department serious, but stressed due process needs to be followed. This report by The Canadian Press was first…

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