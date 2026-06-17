New hydro dam proposals reopen old wounds in Northern BC

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer BC’s push to study two major hydroelectric dams is reviving old fights over rivers, salmon and Indigenous rights — and environmental groups say the province is getting ahead of itself. Energy Minister Adrian Dix said Monday the province is “seriously” re-examining two large hydro options: Site E on the Peace River in Treaty 8 territory, as well as another connected to the Homathko River, which flows into Bute Inlet northeast of Powell River, near the Discovery Islands. Neither project has been approved. The work now is technical: finding out whether the sites could help meet future electricity demand, which the province expects to rise 20 per cent by 2030 and 50 per cent by 2050. BC is trying to find…



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