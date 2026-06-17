New Police Accountability Unit established in B.C. for Indigenous people

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Indigenous people in British Columbia who have been affected by police violence, misconduct or negligence can now access free legal supports through the B.C. First Nations Justice Council (Justice Council). First launched as a pilot program in 2024, the Police Accountability Unit (PAU) was created in effort to give Indigenous communities a more meaningful role in police oversight and accountability in the province. “It’s great that they are trying to do something now. It only took so many Indigenous people to die in the hands of law enforcement and people custody. It’s sad that it’s taken this long for it to come,” said Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation Martha Martin. Martin is the mother of Chantel Moore, the 26-year-old Tla-o-qui-aht woman who was shot…
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