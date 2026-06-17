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Increasing visitation, development in Kananaskis prompt creation of tourism reserve fund

June 17, 2026 163 views

By Leah Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Rocky Mountain Outlook KANANASKIS – With increased development and visitation on the horizon, Kananaskis Improvement District is looking to get a jump on the growth through the creation of a tourism reserve fund. Approved by council in May, the tourism planning and development reserve fund gives the district financial breathing room to manage the impacts of growth anticipated to create pressure on infrastructure, resources and services throughout the region. “If we’re getting bombarded by development permits from every stakeholder in the valley, we’re not a large municipality, we’re an Improvement District, and it needs to be supplemented,” said Cody English, chair of KID council. A final policy creating guardrails around the use of the tourism planning and development reserve fund was unanimously approved…

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