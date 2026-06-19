Chetwynd’s Moccasin Flats Métis Society to host Annual General Meeting

CHETWYND, B.C. — Growing membership and bringing the community together will be on the agenda for Chetwynd’s Métis organization at its annual general meeting. Scheduled for Sunday, June 28th, the Moccasin Flats Métis Society will hold the gathering at its offices at 102-4612 North Access Road in the District of Chetwynd. The organization is a wholly recognized charter community by the Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC) and has existed for at least two decades, according to the society’s vice-president, Betty Deck. Deck says having a membership with the society does allow the organization to provide assistance with documentation toward future citizenship within MNBC. “We have been really busy,” said Deck. “We have held several events for our membership, Métis citizens and the community [throughout 2025 and into 2026].” “We are…



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