Retinal cameras to rotate among 27 communities for crucial eye screenings

By Maya Ekman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY – Twenty-seven Northern communities will now be able to screen residents for diabetic retinopathy, removing barriers that can delay both diagnosis and treatment. Keewaytinook Okimakanak (KO) eHealth held their official launch of the TeleOphthalmology program on Thursday. The program will allow for four portable screening cameras to rotate among the 27 First Nations that KO eHealth serves. “This program combines advanced retinal imaging technology, artificial intelligence-assisted screening, and virtual care pathways to support the early detection of diabetic retinopathy, a complication of diabetes,” said project lead Allison Palmer. A trained community member will administer retinal screening to patients, saving them from having to travel out of the community, lowering costs to the health-care system, and saving time for physicians. “The…



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