CP NewsAlert: Manitoba appoints first associate chief judge for reconciliation

Manitoba provincial court Judge Jerilee Ryle has been appointed the province’s first associate chief judge for reconciliation. The announcement was made by Justice Minister Matt Wiebe. Wiebe calls it a historic step toward building a court system that better reflects Indigenous traditions and values. The role is also to strengthen relations with Indigenous Peoples and ensure their perspectives are better reflected in court. Ryle is a member of Lake St. Martin First Nation. She was appointed to the bench last year after working as a Crown prosecutor and founding the Manitoba Prosecution Service’s Indigenous advisory council. More coming. …



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice