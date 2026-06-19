Former Nunavut TV star on what National Indigenous History Month means to her

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Ooleepeeka (Rebecca) Veevee was born in a camp outside Pangnirtung in 1950, but considers Iqaluit her home community. Living in a traditional sod house made of whale bones and animal skins called a qammaq, she didn’t have access to technology growing up. “My grandma, she played music and danced a lot. Then people starting laughing. I want the people to be happy and laughing. That’s why I wanted to be a comedian,” Veevee said in a modern community centre called the Iqaluit Elders Qammaq on June 10. She is well known as ‘The Laughing Chef,’ host of the Inuit Broadcasting Company’s TV show ‘Niqitsiat,’ where she made variations of country foods like caribou pizza, goose soup, char casserole, seal pie,…



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