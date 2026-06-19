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Elder shares what National Indigenous Peoples Day means to her

June 19, 2026 124 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Annie Shappa was born in a camp outside Arctic Bay and says integrating into the community was very difficult. When she lived on the land, it was only with immediate family members. “It was so hard to move to the community because it was kind of prejudice, discrimination. All of that, we have to face it,” Shappa said. She said Elders like her are important because they can provide a bridge between Inuit and non-Indigenous people, who she referred to as “Qablunaat,” a term commonly used for non-Inuit residents. June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day, and Shappa said she wants to see investments in Inuit education realized. “I want to see in Nunavut, a university. We need a school…

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