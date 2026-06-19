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Nunavut Law Society unveils resource handbook for Nunavummiut in Yellowknife

June 19, 2026 129 views

By Dylan Follett, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yellowknifer There’s a new resource handbook for Nunavummiut trying to access support resources while in Yellowknife. The “Access to Justice for Family Violence Yellowknife Resource Handbook,” created by the Law Society of Nunavut (LSN), was unveiled on June 11. About a dozen law professionals from across Alberta, the NWT and Nunavut gathered in the atrium of the NWT legislative assembly in Yellowknife for the release of the handbook, which is part of the LSN’s larger “Access to Justice” initiative. The handbook itself is a three-fold pamphlet which lists contacts and information on organizations that provide legal, health community, basic needs, and family assistance. “Today we honour, love and remember those who have left us and those who are still here with us,” said…

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