Wildfire evacuees returning to their homes in northern Ontario First Nation

Residents of a northern Ontario First Nation are returning to their homes as fire crews have declared a wildfire south of Timmins to be under control. Mattagami First Nation Chief Jennifer Constant and council members say residents are retuning to the community this week after being away from their homes for almost two weeks. Community leaders issued a mandatory evacuation order on June 3 based on the advice of the Ministry of Natural Resources. Residents were allowed to go back home this week after Ontario Forest Fires classified the wildfire as “being held” before it was declared to be under control. Ontario Forest Fires says the fire known as Timmins 9 is had reached 3,151 hectares in size as of Thursday. It said the fire is located seven kilometres west…



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