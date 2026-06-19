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MPs head home for summer break after Liberals pass contentious lawful access bill

June 19, 2026 218 views

By Nick Murray and Sarah Ritchie Members of Parliament have wrapped up a spring sitting in the House of Commons that stretched over six months and saw the Liberals use their new majority powers to limit debate and push through contentious legislation. Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government began the sitting in late January in a minority position. After courting five opposition members to join the Liberal benches and winning three April byelections, the government was able to take control of House committees and pass bills without the help of opposition parties. Government House leader Steven MacKinnon said Thursday the Liberals have been focused on the economy and “protecting Canadians from crime.” He defended the government’s decision to limit debate this week on its “lawful access” bill, legislation that received widespread…

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