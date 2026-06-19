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Senior aide of Alberta premier urges First Nations chiefs to fix squalid communities

June 19, 2026 226 views

By Lisa Johnson The executive director of Premier Danielle Smith’s office says that instead of criticizing her, First Nations chiefs should fix their own communities, describing them as entrenched in poverty, drugs and violence. Bruce McAllister, in a post on social media Thursday, says the chiefs should focus on their own problems rather than having “the gall” to accuse the premier of treason over Alberta’s looming separation referendum. McAllister accused the chiefs of engaging in “childish nonsense” and said their misaligned priorities make him wonder if they’re taking orders from someone else. “People are sick and tired of hearing unrealistic demands from them,” McAllister writes. “It might be tolerable if their communities were beacons of prosperity, safety, strong families and real accountability, but sadly, they’re anything but.” He said they…

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