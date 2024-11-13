New scholarship fund focuses on Indigenous students in health care

By Maggie MacIntosh Local Journalism Initiative Manitoba’s newest scholarship fund is for First Nations students who want to join the health-care workforce. The Southern Chiefs’ Organization, Business Council of Manitoba and provincial government are contributing a combined $450,000 on 150 new post-secondary awards over the next five years. Grand Chief Jerry Daniels called the bursaries, 30 of which will be granted annually to students from SCO member nations, an important part of the political organization’s “health human resources strategy.” “Our nations want more of our people delivering health care,” Daniels said in a news release Tuesday. SCO has earmarked $150,000 for the project and automobile businessman Larry Vickar is donating $75,000. The province is matching those contributions to the Indigenous Education Awards. Local business leaders have been donating to the…
Related Posts
$747K in federal funding boosts environmental projects in Sault Ste. Marie
November 13, 2024 19
By Maggie Kirk Local Journalism Initiative In a significant move towards protecting Canada’s natural landscapes and…
Ottawa school board investigating after Remembrance Day song choice sparks backlash
November 13, 2024 22
An Ontario school board says it has launched an investigation after a song about peace associated…