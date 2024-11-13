Uncategorized

New scholarship fund focuses on Indigenous students in health care

November 13, 2024 24 views

By Maggie MacIntosh Local Journalism Initiative  Manitoba’s newest scholarship fund is for First Nations students who want to join the health-care workforce. The Southern Chiefs’ Organization, Business Council of Manitoba and provincial government are contributing a combined $450,000 on 150 new post-secondary awards over the next five years. Grand Chief Jerry Daniels called the bursaries, 30 of which will be granted annually to students from SCO member nations, an important part of the political organization’s “health human resources strategy.” “Our nations want more of our people delivering health care,” Daniels said in a news release Tuesday. SCO has earmarked $150,000 for the project and automobile businessman Larry Vickar is donating $75,000. The province is matching those contributions to the Indigenous Education Awards. Local business leaders have been donating to the…

