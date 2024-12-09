Remnants of COVID disruption could be driving rural Manitoba homicide spike: prof

By Dave Baxter Local Journalism Initiative A significant spike in rural homicides this year is raising alarm bells in rural Manitoba, but a local criminology professor says the numbers we are seeing might not be cause for panic just yet. “The questions are all the same, it’s, ‘what’s going on?’ And generally the answer is probably nothing is going on,” University of Manitoba Instructor of Sociology and Criminology Frank Cormier said on Friday. “The vast majority of homicides are disorganized kinds of crimes, it’s different if there’s a gang war going on and people are knocking off their rivals, but the majority of homicides in Manitoba are interpersonal issues.” According to RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre, so far this year in areas serviced by Manitoba RCMP, there have been 55…



