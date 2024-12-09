National News
ticker

Remnants of COVID disruption could be driving rural Manitoba homicide spike: prof

December 9, 2024 35 views

By Dave Baxter Local Journalism Initiative A significant spike in rural homicides this year is raising alarm bells in rural Manitoba, but a local criminology professor says the numbers we are seeing might not be cause for panic just yet. “The questions are all the same, it’s, ‘what’s going on?’ And generally the answer is probably nothing is going on,” University of Manitoba Instructor of Sociology and Criminology Frank Cormier said on Friday. “The vast majority of homicides are disorganized kinds of crimes, it’s different if there’s a gang war going on and people are knocking off their rivals, but the majority of homicides in Manitoba are interpersonal issues.” According to RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre, so far this year in areas serviced by Manitoba RCMP, there have been 55…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘My name is Taqqiq, I can read text’: Microsoft Translator adds Inuktitut text-to-speech

December 9, 2024 30

By Jeff Pelletier Local Journasm Initiative Reporter IQALUIT-Users of Microsoft Translator’s Inuktitut translation tool can now…

Read more
National News

Ottawa is set to spend more than $1 billion on growing N.B.’s clean electricity grid

December 9, 2024 37

 Canadian Press-Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Ottawa will spend more than $1 billion on growing…

Read more