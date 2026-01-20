National News
ticker

B.C. First Nations raise alarm over Chilcotin River landslide risk

January 20, 2026 98 views

By Wolfgang Depner First Nations in British Columbia’s central Interior are sounding the alarm over landslide risk along the same stretch of the Chilcotin River where a massive slide blocked the waterway for several days in the summer of 2024. The Tsilhqot’in National Government issued a statement saying a geotechnical report commissioned by the province after that slide found an “imminent” risk of rockfall into the river that supports several important salmon populations. A photo shared by the nation shows what it describes as “tension cracks” in the steep slope above the river, with some material apparently starting to break away. The nation said the emergency task force it convened in 2024 has developed a stabilization plan — but it was “alarmed by recent indications” from B.C. and Ottawa that…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

MCFN Chief Margaret Sault discusses partnerships and relationships at ROMA conference in Toronto

January 20, 2026 142

By Sam Laskaris Writer TORONTO,ONT-Margaret Sault has only been the chief of the Mississaugas of the…

Read more
National News

Ex-federal minister Jody Wilson-Raybould starting treatment for breast cancer

January 20, 2026 103

Jody Wilson-Raybould  VANCOUVER B.C.-Former federal justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould says she will be starting treatment for…

Read more