B.C. First Nations raise alarm over Chilcotin River landslide risk

By Wolfgang Depner First Nations in British Columbia’s central Interior are sounding the alarm over landslide risk along the same stretch of the Chilcotin River where a massive slide blocked the waterway for several days in the summer of 2024. The Tsilhqot’in National Government issued a statement saying a geotechnical report commissioned by the province after that slide found an “imminent” risk of rockfall into the river that supports several important salmon populations. A photo shared by the nation shows what it describes as “tension cracks” in the steep slope above the river, with some material apparently starting to break away. The nation said the emergency task force it convened in 2024 has developed a stabilization plan — but it was “alarmed by recent indications” from B.C. and Ottawa that…



