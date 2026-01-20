National News
Firearms damage found near power line that failed, causing outage: Manitoba Hydro

January 20, 2026 103 views

By Brittany Hobson A preliminary examination into a days-long power outage that led to a water catastrophe at a northern First Nation found firearm damage near the power line, Manitoba Hydro said Monday. The Crown-owned utility said an inspection of the wire that broke at the end of last month in Pimicikamak Cree Nation showed shotgun pellet damage to portions of the infrastructure, including the power line. Several aerial markers used to alert aircraft were damaged due to shotgun pellets. Manitoba Hydro said while it hasn’t been determined pellets caused the line to break, the utility is warning hunters and other firearm owners that shooting at electrical infrastructure can shorten its lifespan, cause outages and create safety risks. Hydro workers have seen damage to infrastructure such as transformers, insulators and…

