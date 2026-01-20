National News
ticker

The Latest: Greenland and threat of Trump tariffs loom over Davos

January 20, 2026 132 views

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The annual meeting of The World Economic Forum attracts corporate executives, academics, philanthropists and media to the Swiss Alps town of Davos for dialogue, debate and deal-making. The Geneva-based think tank first hosted the event in 1971 with the goal to improve European management. Beginning Tuesday, 850 CEOs and chairs of the world’s top companies are expected to be among 3,000 participants from 130 countries in the Alpine resort through Friday. U.S. President Donald Trump’s third visit to Davos as president comes as U.S. allies worry about his ambition to take over Greenland, Latin America grapples with his efforts to reap Venezuela’s oil and business leaders and lawmakers at home express concerns about his hardball tactics toward Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Here is the latest:…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

MCFN Chief Margaret Sault discusses partnerships and relationships at ROMA conference in Toronto

January 20, 2026 144

By Sam Laskaris Writer TORONTO,ONT-Margaret Sault has only been the chief of the Mississaugas of the…

Read more
National News

Ex-federal minister Jody Wilson-Raybould starting treatment for breast cancer

January 20, 2026 105

Jody Wilson-Raybould  VANCOUVER B.C.-Former federal justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould says she will be starting treatment for…

Read more