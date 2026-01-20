National News
ticker

B.C. postponing changes to heritage act to increase consultation, says minister

January 20, 2026 99 views

By Wolfgang Depner The B.C. government is postponing changes to the law that governs the designation and protection of heritage sites as Forests Minister Ravi Parmar said more time is needed to consult with First Nations, industry and other groups. The government was planning to bring forward changes to the Heritage Conservation Act this spring, but Parmar said the legislation requires more engagement because of its importance. The province had gathered hundreds of pages of public feedback, including thousands of surveys, on plans to revise the act. Parmar said he and ministry staff spent much of the winter break going through those documents. “We are going to take advantage of the engagement that British Columbians, particularly those stakeholders, have provided us in that feedback, and go have more direct conversations…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

MCFN Chief Margaret Sault discusses partnerships and relationships at ROMA conference in Toronto

January 20, 2026 142

By Sam Laskaris Writer TORONTO,ONT-Margaret Sault has only been the chief of the Mississaugas of the…

Read more
National News

Ex-federal minister Jody Wilson-Raybould starting treatment for breast cancer

January 20, 2026 104

Jody Wilson-Raybould  VANCOUVER B.C.-Former federal justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould says she will be starting treatment for…

Read more