B.C. postponing changes to heritage act to increase consultation, says minister

By Wolfgang Depner The B.C. government is postponing changes to the law that governs the designation and protection of heritage sites as Forests Minister Ravi Parmar said more time is needed to consult with First Nations, industry and other groups. The government was planning to bring forward changes to the Heritage Conservation Act this spring, but Parmar said the legislation requires more engagement because of its importance. The province had gathered hundreds of pages of public feedback, including thousands of surveys, on plans to revise the act. Parmar said he and ministry staff spent much of the winter break going through those documents. “We are going to take advantage of the engagement that British Columbians, particularly those stakeholders, have provided us in that feedback, and go have more direct conversations…



