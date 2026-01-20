National News
B.C. postponing changes to heritage act to increase consultation, says minister

January 20, 2026 96 views

By Wolfgang Depner Forests Minister Ravi Parmar says the B.C. government is postponing changes to the law that governs the designation and protection of heritage sites, because it needs more time to consult with First Nations, industry and other groups. The government was planning to bring forward changes to the Heritage Conservation Act this spring, but Parmar says the legislation requires more engagement because of its importance. Parmar says the government could table changes in the fall, but did not want to make any promises, saying in an interview that the goal is to bring forward legislation that speeds up development. He says communities like Lytton, which was largely destroyed by wildfires in 2021, should be able to rebuild faster, while also protecting archeological sites important to First Nations. Reform…

