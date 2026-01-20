National News
From climate change to Inuit culture: Five things shared by Greenland and Canada

January 20, 2026 102 views

By Dylan Robertson As Greenland and Canada both feel the threat of American expansion, the two have deep ties they are hoping to build on. In February 2024, the Danish territory launched an Arctic strategy that promised a representation office for Greenland in Ottawa. Ten months later, Canada pledged to open a consulate in Nuuk, which is set to take place early next month. Here are five things Canada and the Danish territory share: A land border In 2022, Canada and Denmark struck a deal to resolve an amicable dispute over Hans Island, involving 1.3-square-kilometres that both countries had claimed for five decades. The uninhabited rock sits between Ellesmere Island, in Nunavut, and Greenland, and it was divided along a natural ridge, giving about 40 per cent of the territory…

